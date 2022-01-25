The Effingham County Health Department announced three COVID-related deaths; two individuals were in their 60s and one was in their 70s. They were all unvaccinated. These deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in Effingham County to 119.
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) also announced 112 new cases of COVID from Friday through Sunday. Of the cases, 13% were up to date with their vaccinations, 70.5% were completely unvaccinated, while 18% were not up to date with their vaccinations; 12.5% of the cases were re-infections. Last week, the department announced 333 new cases from Tuesday through Thursday.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity was up to 19.8% through Jan. 22, while Effingham County was 20.76% for the same period. ICU availability in the region rose to 16%.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
