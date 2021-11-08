The Effingham County Health Department announced Monday 20 new COVID-19 cases from Friday through Sunday. Cases range in age from infant to 70s.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was up to 3.9% through Nov. 5. Effingham County increased as well to 5.7% for the same period. ICU availability in Region 6 region is now down to 17%, below the 20% warning level.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
