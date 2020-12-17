The Effingham County Health Department announced the COVID-19-related deaths of a woman in her 60s, and a woman in her 70s on Thursday. The health department also announced 26 new cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 80s.
That comes after the health department reported the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 90s on Wednesday. The health department also announced 35 new cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 70s, that day.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day average case positivity rate is 8.5 % through Dec. 14, while Effingham County is 16.4% for the same period.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit returns to Effingham Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave.
This service is available to anyone seeking testing. No appointment or physician order is required. There is no charge to individuals for the COVID testing. Those wanting to be tested should present their insurance card at time of service, however, no one will be denied due to having no insurance. There is no fee to you but billing insurance will help pay for the service, allowing more individuals the same opportunity.
