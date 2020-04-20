Three Beecher City residents have been busy making masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Rita Felty and her sister, Rhonda Schonshack, are no strangers to sewing. They have been making clothes for years since they were introduced to sewing at a young age.
“We grew up in a family of nine kids and mom taught us how to make our first quilt when I was 8 and she was 10,” Felty said.
The sisters felt putting their sewing skills to work was a way they could make a difference in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t do a lot to help with this virus,” Schonshack said. “But this I can do.”
“Doing something positive is really a good feeling,” Felty added.
Felty, who serves as Beecher City Village president, said she found the pattern for the masks from her favorite online destination, Pinterest.
“There were hundreds of patterns on Pinterest,” Felty said. “This one is the fastest, the easiest and takes the least amount of material.”
“They go together quick and meets all of the requirements,” Felty said.
Schonshack said the first mask they made was the hardest.
“At first, it took about a half hour to make,” she said. “Now we have an assembly line going and we can whip them out pretty quick.”
“Now we can sew one up in about seven minutes,” Felty said. “So far, we’ve made about 400 masks altogether.”
Rhonda’s husband, Dail Schonshack, is also involved with the production. He prepares the material before Rhonda and Rita sew together the masks. Dail Schonshack is a Beecher City village trustee.
Dail Schonshack said there is a lot that goes into making a mask. He said the material has to be washed, dried, cut to size and ironed on an ironing board.
“We want to make it clear,” Dail Schonshack said. “We are not selling the masks.”
“We just started this on our own because we had a lot of scrap material,” Felty said. “We’ve been making clothes for years and years, and had all of these pieces left over. So we washed them up and made something useful out of them.”
She said the first masks were made for Beecher City Meals-on-Wheels Program leader Betty Ann Clark for volunteers distributing food from the Kluthe Center.
“They were the first people we made some for and then the fire department needed some,” Felty said.
They also have been giving them to the local grocery store, church and Beecher City School District.
“And, of course, we give them to our families,” Rhonda Schonshack said. “And some we just handed out in the neighborhood.”
The group recently finished an order of 110 masks for Beecher City Superintendent Phil Lark, who wants to distribute them to volunteers delivering student meals.
Dail Schonshack said the materials they need to make the masks are running low and they may have to discontinue making masks if they run out. He said they need cotton fabric, one-fourth or three-eighths-inch elastic and white thread. The supplies, he said, are getting harder to find. Schonshack said they had to drive to Charleston and Mattoon to buy white thread for the masks.
“People are really buying out the cotton material,” Rhonda Schonshack said.
“If anyone that needs one would happen to have some white thread, we would appreciate the donation,” Felty said. “You don’t have to have the material. If you don’t have the material and you need a mask, you’ll get a mask. But, if anyone has those hard-to-find materials you can bring us so we can make more masks we can give out, then it is greatly appreciated.”
Dail Schonshack said they are down to their last two half spools of elastic.
Anyone willing to donate thread, elastic or cotton fabric should call 217-690-2719.
The trio plans to continue making masks as long as they have the resources to do so.
“As long as we have the materials,” Felty said. “We’ll keep making them.”
