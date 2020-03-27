EFFINGHAM — In a time when basic necessities like toilet paper and canned goods are flying off shelves because of COVID-19, grocery store employees have become even more vital. They're keepin those shelves stocked and serving people who come through the checkout lanes.
It takes folks like Ron Mietzner of Effingham to ensure grocery stores stay in operation. Mietzner has worked with Kirby Foods IGA Plus for 11 years, dating back to when it was Martin's IGA.
Mietzner has spent a majority of his life in the grocery business, working a total of 40 years in the industry.
Now, the state of Illinois calls Mietzner an essential employee as most other residents shelter at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
In his four decades as a grocery store employee, Mietzner said he has seen a number of minor scares, but nothing has come close to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have seen snow and ice scares, turkey recalls and almost everything imaginable – but nothing like this," Mietzner said.
Kirby Foods IGA Plus and its employees have worked through most of March to keep products on shelves and have rarely been met with a shortage. The store is also offering carryout from its typical Iron Horse Restaurant items and deli.
Like most stores in the current climate, IGA has been bustling with customers. Following in line with other retailers, the store has also limited its hours from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., instead of its former round-the-clock schedule.
Mietzner said working during the pandemic is absolutely essential so customers can find what they need. He also thinks worried customers can be reassured by friendly and familiar faces like Mietzner's.
"I also feel those familiar faces that have been there for years is reassurance for folks that have been part of our community for years, like our wonderful IGA family and workforce," Mietzner said.
Mietzner said making sure that young, elderly and everyone in between are fed is very rewarding. Though he must spend time away from his own family and wife Cindy, he said his family and friends understand that he is essential and is needed to aid customers.
Mietzner said he has made sure to take necessary precautions at work and in his personal life. He said he rests a lot before going into work and sterilizes and sanitizes surfaces and his hands constantly while on the job.
Mietzner's job goes beyond stocking and selling groceries, however. He said a vital part of his job, perhaps now more than ever, is forming relationships with customers.
He said those relationships can provide a calming bright spot in what can be a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why he is happy to working despite current events, he said.
"We are necessary for food needs and being an essential part of our amazing community," Mietzner said. "The customers are always asking how I am. The rewards in helping with special food needs are very rewarding."
