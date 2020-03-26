Gun shops are considered an essential business under the Illinois “stay-at-home” order.
Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued the order a week ago, Levi Slater, co-owner of Accuracy Firearms in Effingham, saw an influx of people over the weekend buying guns and ammunition.
Slater said Accuracy put tape on the floor to help people maintain social distancing, and the store is dedicating the first hour of business each day for elderly customers to shop.
Slater’s staff is also reaching out to a wholesaler to track down more guns and ammunition for the store to stock.
“I think it’s a combination of everything in the environment,” Slater said. “People are buying up large amounts of toilet paper, and gun people are stocking up on ammo.”
Slater said that some people are recreational shooters, so they regularly buy ammo. He said that a shortage of components can also make it hard for manufacturers to make ammunition fast enough to keep up with demand.
Casey Holle, 23, of Effingham, was at Accuracy the day before Pritzker issued the stay-at-home order. He was buying ammunition because he is teaching his little sister to shoot. He purchased a .45 round and a 10/22 rifle magazine.
He said that he has been hunting around for the .45 round.
“It’s fairly common, but a lot of people are buying it up,” Holle said.
Accuracy’s experience is similar to that of firearms retailers across Illinois, who say sales of guns and ammunition have substantially increased over the past two weeks and especially in recent days.
“It’s a lot of a panic situation,” said Jim Feagans, who owns J. Gooch Shooting Sports in Springfield. “Firearms and ammunition are going crazy.”
In order to buy a gun in Illinois, residents must first be licensed with a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, which requires a background check. And every gun they buy requires a Firearms Transfer Inquiry Program (FTIP) request.
A spokesperson for Illinois State Police, which facilitates both processes, said the agency’s Firearms Services Bureau “has experienced a high volume of (FTIP) submissions” since March 13, receiving 18,980 in a six-day span.
“I think … all of a sudden people realized, ‘Hey, this is serious,’” Feagans said. “Everybody’s talking long term now. So now I think people are starting to get a little bit more panicky.”
Gun shops across the U.S. and in every corner of Illinois have seen firearm and ammunition sales increase, says Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association. He said most purchases have been related to home protection.
“They’re worried about civil unrest,” Pearson said.
Slater said Accuracy is holding firearms for several customers. The Effingham store is limiting the amount of ammunition its customers can purchase.
“We have a reduced amount of certain calibers,” he said. “We are trying to limit customers to five or six boxes of ammo and we are finding it harder and harder to replace ammunition.”
Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois Executive Director Todd Vandermyde said gun store owners tell him there’s a run on guns and ammunition. But he said he’s also hearing of delays in customers taking ownership of their purchased firearms because of a backlog in Illinois State Police processing firearm transfer requests.
“You’ve got dealers who won’t release the firearm without the completion of a background check with an approval and so people are now waiting four, five, six, seven days, even,” Vandermyde said.
Feagans, the Springfield store owner, said purchases of handguns, common for home protection, have gone up the most, along with ammunition. He also noted his recent clientele has included an unusual number of first-time buyers.
“Even the non-firearms people are wanting firearms,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new people who have never had guns before coming in.”
Though Feagans said no customer has told him their purchase is related to coronavirus, he suspects people might be preparing for a worst-case scenario.
Some reports say the national background check system recently experienced a 300 percent increase in filings.
Feagans recalled the last time his shop was this busy was in 2013, when people were worried that governments would restrict access to guns after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut.
“It’s got to be almost a record,” he said.
A Tuesday article from Time magazine said specific data on the size of the nationwide surge in gun sales will not be available until April, but the article noted that FBI background checks are “up considerably” over last January and February.
Illinois’ minimum age for buying a firearm is 18 for long guns and 21 for handguns and pistols. Background checks aren’t required for ammunition purchases, but in Illinois purchasing ammunition still requires a Firearm Owner Identification card.
The Illinois State Rifle Association said they don’t expect this problem to level out until May. And with thousands of new firearm owners, they suggest firearms instructors set up reasonably priced safety classes.
