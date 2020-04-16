Opinions vary among leaders across Effingham County about whether Gov. J.B. Pritzker should spend more time in this neck of the woods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think we're kind of neglected down here and are pretty much on our own," said Teutopolis Village President Greg Hess.
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach said that it seems like most of the governor's actions seem to be for the more populated areas and have little to do with more rural areas downstate.
"I'm not disagreeing with the information being put out," Schutzbach said. "But not all rules and objectives need to be in place for more populated areas versus the rural areas."
But overall, Schutzbach believes that the governor is doing his best under the circumstances.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said he understands that Pritzker's place is in Chicago because that's the epicenter of coronavirus cases in Illinois. So far, Effingham's County's needs are being met, he added.
"We have been getting supplies like gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, which we have distributed to law enforcement and the fire department," Niemann said.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe isn't surprised that downstate communities aren't getting much attention.
"I don't believe downstate communities have been thought of in policies that have been made," he said.
