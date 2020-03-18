EFFINGHAM — Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp updated the Effingham County Board this week on how local health officials are preparing for coronavirus patients.
Workman said there were a lot of things going on, between receiving calls from the Illinois Department of Public Health and a conference call with the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office. He said it is sometimes hard to keep up with emails and information coming into the office all at once.
“There are some things we need clarification on,” Workman said.
Workman anticipates the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, to appear in Effingham County at some point, even though no positive cases had been reported by Wednesday afternoon. He said his staff has had several meetings to get prepared for coronavirus cases in the county.
Feldkamp said the health department is adjusting some of its operations, including requiring some staff members to work from home.
“Our basic goal is keeping our staff healthy,” Feldkamp said. “It’s our staff members that have to deal with it.”
“We want our staff healthy so we can help the community,” Feldkamp said. “Right now this is the only tool we have to deal with this virus. Without a vaccine, and we don’t have medication, this is all we can do.”
Feldkamp said the list of high-risk individuals has grown to include people who are diabetic, have heart issues and asthma. She said it’s no longer true that only elderly people are at high risk.
Workman said there are four coronavirus test labs in Illinois: Carbondale, Springfield, Champaign and Chicago. Testing of the general population is not yet an option, Feldkamp said. The Illinois Department of Public Health has guidelines about who gets tested.
“Just because someone doesn’t feel well and wants a test, you can’t get those yet,” Feldkamp said. “We are tasked with prioritizing who gets tested.”
Feldkamp said information about the coronavirus is changing rapidly.
“Everything I say can change in the hour, day or week,” Feldkamp said during the meeting on Monday.
Workman said due to the limit on tests available right now if a patient isn’t high risk or doesn’t have the symptoms, he or she will not be administered the test.
He said there are a lot of rumors going around, and everyone should just assume it’s here whether there is a positive case reported or not. Workman said people need to continue to take precautions by social distancing, washing their hands frequently and covering their coughs.
“Just take precautions,” Workman said.
In other news, county board members hired Herb Meeker to serve as part-time public information officer for the county, with a goal of keeping a unified message throughout the county at a rate of $15 an hour on a three-month trial basis.
Board Chairman Jim Niemann said he expects the public information officer will be working approximately 20 hours a week, unless there was an emergency that would require extra hours.
The board decided to table an approval of a hosting agreement between the county and Landfill 33 for a new proposed landfill until April. Legal Council for the board, Environmental Attorney Jennifer Martin of Edwardsville, explained the host agreement to members of the board. Niemann said they would discuss it at their next legislative committee meeting on April 13.
Board members recognized the retirement of Karen Kay Hartke with a resolution honoring her for her 23 years of service at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
During committee reports, Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said there were approximately between 1,100 and 1,200 early voters.
In other board action:
• Approved a revolving loan to Reva Properties Inc. doing business as Quality Inn for $40,000 on the recommendation of the economic development committee.
• Approved a donation of $2,000 to Watson Homecoming.
• Approved an Effingham County financial policy.
• Approved a contribution of $94,000 to University of Illinois Extension.
• Approved a GIS purchase of plotter for $7,395 plus accessories.
• Accepted a five-year elevator maintenance contract with OTIS elevator company.
• Approved disbursement of $12,000 from the capital improvement fund for furniture to complete county clerk’s office and treasurer’s office remodel on second floor.
• Approved to decrease the size of the Ambulance Oversight committee by one person.
• Approved a public transportation application ordinance for 5311 Grant Agreement, purchase of service agreement with CEFS, vehicles lease agreement with CEFS, resolution to authorize execution of the amendments section of the 5311 grant agreement and a memorandum of understanding for vehicle use.
• Approved a motion to forgive a $4,200 loan made to the 708 board.
• Approved funding for St. Francis bridge aid estimated at $7,750.
