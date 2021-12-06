The Effingham County Health Department announced Monday the COVID-related deaths of a resident in their 60s and one in their 90s. They were both unvaccinated. The deaths bring the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the county to 109.
The health department also reported 65 new cases of COVID from Friday through Sunday. That is in addition to the 122 new cases the department reported from Monday through Thursday of last week, a 25% increase from the prior week.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was up to 8.6% through Dec. 3, while Effingham County was 7.1% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is now at 13%, well below the 20% warning level.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
