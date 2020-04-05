The coronavirus has infected every aspect of social life, and those who provide live entertainment are feeling its effects.
One of the organizations that has been affected is Fine Arts County of Effingham (FACE). FACE President Less Liss said because of the pandemic he has learned that it’s harder to cancel a show than to put one on but said the group is totally dedicated to protecting its patrons and members.
Last month marked the first time the group had to cancel a show in the middle of a run. As a result, the organization had to refund tickets for three nights of its latest show.
The nonprofit organization’s fundraiser, I Love the 90s trivia contest, was canceled as well. The proceeds help to fund FACE’s scholarship program.
“Every year we award $3,500 in scholarships to junior high and high schoolers and because of having to cancel the fundraiser we have held off on the scholarship program,” he said.
Bill Passalacqua, of Poss Music Works. a 501 ©3 not for profit, has also had his organization affected.
“We were originally planning to do a blues fest in July but we have canceled that,” he said. “We have also slowed down on making announcements on future events.”
Passalacqua said at this point he is planning on going ahead with the Moccasin Creek and Summer Sundown festivals.
He did have to reschedule a few shows and said the Artist in Residence program will now be held in October with the Burney Sisters.
Kim Jansen, executive director of the Effingham Performance Center, said the EPC has had to postpone 10 of its regular season shows, along with a few community events.
“We are very fortunate because we have been successful in rescheduling the majority of our events,” she said. “We have announced new dates for eight of the postponed shows and we have dates pending for the remaining two shows.”
Jansen said community leaders heading up the community events are also looking to reschedule their events.
Jansen said a decision has not been made about whether the EPC will have its Summer Youth Theater Camp programs.
“We are going to see how area school districts handle the remainder of the school year and we will talk with others who operate summer camps in the area before we make a decision,” she said.
Jansen said everyone in the entertainment industry is in the same boat when it comes to rescheduling postponed events while trying to work on future shows.
“We have been busy working to reschedule all of the season 10 shows that were postponed and we are also working on booking shows for season 11, which we plan to announce in August,” she said.
Jansen said like all organizations and small businesses affected by the coronavirus, the EPC, which is operated by the nonprofit Arts Connection of Central Illinois, is looking at financial programs offered by national and state organizations.
“We have been very fortunate to have a community that believes in our mission and supports us by not only purchasing tickets to shows but also by donating to our organization,” she said. “We know that the future cannot be predicted but we are hopeful that we will be able to present shows this summer.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week the formation of a new relief fund to support artists and performers who have been temporarily put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arts for Illinois Relief Fund will provide financial assistance in the form of grants to artists, artisans and cultural organizations that have been impacted by the virus. The fund is a partnership between the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and several charitable foundations.
Artists can apply for grants and individuals can make donations through the program’s website: artsforillinois.org.
Individuals who work in the arts, including behind the scenes, may apply for grants of $1,500. Organizations will receive $6,000 to $30,000.
