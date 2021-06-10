Lake Land College announced Wednesday that it will be following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding mask requirements effective June 11 in accordance with the Governor’s plan to reopen the state under Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
“During the past 15 months, the Lake Land College community has been diligent in following the guidelines set forth in the Return to Campus Plan, creating a safe learning and working environment. With the state reopening this Friday, the College will be suspending the Return to Campus Plan mitigations and begin restoring campus to a pre-pandemic state,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
“It has been wonderful to see students back on campus for summer classes this past week, as well as many who are here for advising appointments and campus tours. We are looking forward to returning to a traditional environment this fall with in-person classes and student activities,” Bullock added.
In accordance with guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, effective June 11, those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 per CDC guidelines will not be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors while on the Lake Land campus or college grounds.
For individuals who are unvaccinated, masks will be required at all times while indoors on campus or college grounds, except while alone in a room with the door closed. Masks will be required outdoors for unvaccinated individuals when social distancing cannot be maintained, and social distancing while indoors will be encouraged.
Vaccination is encouraged but not required by Lake Land College. With the updated guidelines, staff, students and guests who are not wearing a mask should be prepared to provide proof of vaccination when requested by a Health Services or Human Resources staff member.
Individuals coming to a college facility are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to visiting campus and to refrain from visiting if feeling ill.
This summer, faculty and staff are assisting students in preparing for the Fall 2021 semester, which begins August 23. A majority of courses will be offered in person, with options for virtual and online courses to allow students to build a schedule that best fits their schedule and personal preference.
“We are excited to support our students’ learning with options based on traditional, in-person classes as well as formats that worked well in the virtual environment,” Bullock said. “Our students, faculty and staff have been incredibly resilient throughout this time, and we are grateful for their commitment to the values of the Lake Land College community.”
Class schedules are available on the college website at lakelandcollege.edu. Current and prospective students can connect with campus offices or faculty and staff in person or via phone and email.
Lake Land College’s plans are fluid and guidelines are subject to change with direction provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois Community College Board, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Governor’s Office. The college will provide updates should additional relevant information become available.
