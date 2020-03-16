Danielle Higgs, manager of On The Rox Pub and Grub, made preparations on Monday morning to close the bar east of Altamont after Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered last call across the state to help curb the coronavirus.
“It’s our way of living,” Higgs said. “We don’t have any other income. The longer we are shut down, the more impact there will be. It’s not going to affect us in a very good way.”
The governor ordered bars and restaurants closed to the public March 17 through 30. While this precludes in-store dining, establishments may remain open to drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery service during that time.
Higgs said eight employees will not have a place to work on Tuesday morning until they open again, hopefully, at the end of March. Higgs doesn’t think totally closing down the business was necessary.
“They could have just put a limit on customer capacity,” Higgs said. “I just don’t understand why they must close the whole bar.”
Higgs said as of now they plan to keep their curbside package liquor business in operation.
“There are just too many unanswered questions,” Higgs said.
Mark Workman said he had many unanswered questions as well. Workman owns a liquor store right next to his bar business, The Whistle Stop Saloon in Altamont. Workman worries what will happen to his employees during the period of time the bar has been ordered to close.
“What are they suppose to do?” Workman said. “And how are we suppose to survive?”
Workman is afraid he might not be able to keep his liquor store open due to the way his liquor license was issued.
“I have someone going to Springfield now to check on if we are able to keep the liquor store open,” Workman said. Later Monday afternoon he announced on Facebook that the liquor store could remain open.
Workman said he has 12 employees working for him and is worried if the closure goes longer than March 30.
“I hope they all come back,” Workman said. “Even two weeks is a long time ... They could find somewhere else to work.”
He fears if the closures go beyond eight weeks some business will not be financially able to reopen.
Jeremiah Rowe, co-owner of the Effing Brew Company in Effingham, said though the pub does not usually have delivery or pickup, the craft brew establishment and eatery is weighing its options. Rowe said he and his staff are discussing a possible delivery service or curbside pickup from the pub’s patio area.
“We’re going to find a way to get our food out to people,” Rowe said. “We’re still canning our beer for sale as well.”
Rowe said he expects a 90 percent loss on income over the next two weeks because dining in has been eliminated. He said his staff will have to seek unemployment because he cannot afford to pay them with that significant income loss.
Rowe said he has heard employees will receive a form of relief and could be paid at least two-thirds of their regular pay.
“Obviously, this is detrimental to how things go normally,” Rowe said.
Rowe encouraged customers to continually check on the pub’s Facebook page for updates and the status of curbside pickup and delivery.
In line with some of the big box retailers, Joe Sippers Cafe in Effingham owner Emily Debenham she will be limiting hours of operation in addition to following Pritzker’s order to cease dine-in services.
Debenham said her cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily but only for delivery and curbside pickup.
“We’re expecting business to decline, and we are limiting staffing,” Debenham said. “We’re starting to work through our perishable items. We’re taking it day by day and just trying to adapt.”
Debenham said her staff has already started taking extra precaution to sanitize and clean high-contact surfaces inside the cafe.
Those wishing to order from Joe Sippers Cafe can do so online at www.joesippers.com or by calling in an order.
“We’re happy to take care of those who want to get food,” Debenham said. “Of course, safety of the community and our employees is at the top of our mind.”
Susan Goeckner, co-owner of Old Mac’s Drive-Thru in Dieterich, said a lot of employees are worried about their jobs.
She said a lot of people who came through Monday morning didn’t know about the impending closures.
“We’ll have a lot of food going bad,” she said.
Goeckner said the restaurant, which also has a dine-in area, ordered extra take-out boxes and cups in anticipation of the change.
Brianne Fehrenbacher, owner of Muddy Saloon in Wheeler, said she expects income from the bar to drop.
“There will be an obvious loss of revenue during a pandemic like this,” she said. “We will remain open for package sales and take-out.”
She said that she is trying to keep as many employees as possible.
Janice Wessel, owner of the Shoebox Gaming Pub in Teutopolis, said the bar is closing in line with the governor’s orders.
“We have to close for two weeks, which will affect us and our employees,” Wessel said.
She said the bar will keep all its employees, but everyone will be off due to the closure.
Much like Effing Brew, many local restaurants and bars are taking to social media to provide updates for customers.
A post on Puerto Vallarta Effingham’s Facebook page announced the restaurant will have curbside pickup only with no carry-out option. Customers are asked to call in their order and provide a description of their vehicle so food can be brought out to customers.
El Rancherito Effingham will also offer curbside pickup and will also have delivery available.
A March 15 Facebook post from Joe’s Pizza of Effingham said the staff is working with city and state officials to determine a plan for operation going forward. The post said delivery and possibly curbside carryout will be an option for customers.
Homewood Grill announced via Facebook that their outdoor seating will be removed, but window service will still be available.
“We will be removing outdoor seating and encourage our customers to maintain a safe distance — six feet — from one another while in line. Our service may be slower, as we will be sanitizing surfaces more frequently and changing gloves (and) washing hands very often,” the post read.
Niemerg’s Steakhouse and Brass Rail Lounge will offer curbside pickup, drive-thru and delivery from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
