The Jasper County Health Department has reported the county’s first COVID-19 case.
Health department officials confirmed the first laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19. The patient is a male in his 50s, and health department officials said he is doing well and is home in isolation.
The health department cannot identify the man because of privacy laws.
At this time, the Jasper County Health Department is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the county and is speaking with individuals who the male may have come in contact with before his diagnosis.
Additional individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. The health department noted that such individuals may not be symptomatic.
Officials said COVID-19 tests are not conducted at the Jasper County Health Department building. Residents are asked to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines.
For more information on COVID-19 and the Jasper County Health Department, visit the health department’s Facebook page for updates.
COVID-19 shares many symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for further guidance. Illinois’s COVID-19 hotline provides consistent information, answers questions and shares symptom facts at 1-800-889-3931 or by email at dph.sick@illinois.gov.
