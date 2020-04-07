The Jasper County Health Department this week confirmed the county's third positive COVID-19 test.
The third person in the county to test positive for the virus is a female in her 80s who is not hospitalized and is in isolation. The health department said it is investigating the case and will be speaking with individuals who she may have come in contact with before the diagnosis.
The health department will call those who have been in contact with the third COVID-19 patient. Individuals may be placed on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Thus far, Jasper County has reported 10 negative test results for the virus with three pending results as of Monday morning.
The state had reported four positive COVID-19 cases in the county, but Jasper County Health Department Administrator Deborah Riddle said that the fourth individual lives out of state but was tested in the county because their doctor is in the county. Riddle said her department has transferred this information to the state the individual is from, but Illinois has not updated its data.
