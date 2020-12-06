The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 76 deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday and 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus.
The state surpassed 13,000 deaths Saturday when IDPH reported 208 deaths, including two in Effingham County — one female and one male, both in their 90s, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 30. IDPH also reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday.
The Effingham County Health Department announced 67 new positive test results from Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total number of positive COVID cases in the county to 3,178. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to older than 100.
On Friday, the ECHD announced the COVID-related deaths of a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s. The same day the health department announced 61 new positive cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 70s.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity rolling seven-day average was 12.1% through Dec. 3, while Effingham County’s is 20.4% for the same period.
Also on Sunday, laboratories reported 79,538 specimens for a total 11,101,214 in the state. As of Saturday night, 5,160 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
