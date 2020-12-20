CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials have attributed 79 more deaths to COVID-19 among 6,003 new cases reported on Sunday.
Illinois has had 900,370 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 15,200 people have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state reported 78,079 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours on Sunday. Nearly 4,400 people were being hospitalized with 991 in intensive care units.
The Effingham County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a woman over the age of 100 on Friday. The health department also announced 32 new cases, ranging in age from younger than 10 to 90s the same day.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling average test positivity rate remained steady at 8.2 % through Dec. 17, while Effingham County’s rate continued to drop to 13.5% for the same period.
Meanwhile, a suburban Chicago hospital planned to resume vaccinations Sunday. Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville temporarily paused the program when four staff members had reactions after getting shots. Their symptoms included elevated heart rate. Three had mild reactions while one person’s reaction was more severe.
“We expect there to be some occasional safety concerns with the vaccine, but on balance, this is a miracle that we have this vaccine,” Dr. Robert Citronberg, executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention at Advocate Aurora Health, told The Chicago Tribune.
