State officials added 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus to state totals, bringing the overall total to 1,186,696 cases in the past year. An additional 22 deaths were also confirmed Sunday.
As of Sunday, IDPH is reporting a total of 20,516 COVID-19 related deaths. As of Friday night, 1,265 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in ICU and 150 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20 through Saturday is 2.7%, the same as reported Saturday. Illinois Region 6 and Effingham County test positivity rate was 2.6% through Thursday, the same day the Effingham County Health Department announced four new cases.
A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night, including 278,605 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,190 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.
