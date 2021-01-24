CHICAGO — Illinois logged another 3,292 probable and confirmed COVID-19 infections and 40 related deaths, state health officials announced Sunday.
Among the deaths was an Effingham County male in his 70s. Another death — a female in her 80s — was reported on Saturday.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported the seven-day test positivity for Illinois had dropped to 6%. Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate also continued to drop to 5.4% through Jan. 21, as did Effingham County, which had 6.9% for the same period.
The latest statistics available from the Effingham County Health Department reported six new cases, ranging in age from 40s to 60s, on Friday.
Overall, Illinois has reported more than 1.1 million cases and 18,750 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Health officials have allowed restaurants and certain bars across Chicago and suburban Cook County to open their doors to customers for the first time since late October.
