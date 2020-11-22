CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day.
The last time the daily count dipped below 10,000 was Wednesday when it was 8,922, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The agency, which reported 10,012 cases Sunday, also reported 76 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic 11,506 people have died from COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Illinois is 656,298 coronavirus cases. More than 92,000 tests have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to state officials.
The Effingham County Health Department announced on Friday the death of a woman in her 60s was under investigation. On Saturday, IDPH announced the COVID-related death of a man in his 90s from the county.
ECHD also received notice of 58 new positive test results on Friday. The cases range in age from younger than age 10 to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling positivity rate increased to 14.6% through Nov. 17, and Effingham County jumped up again to 25.9% for the same period.
