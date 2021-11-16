The Effingham County Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday through Sunday.
The Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate was up to 4.3% through Nov. 12, with Effingham County at 5.6% for the same period.
ICU bed availability in the region is now down to 13%, well below the 20% warning level. With Thanksgiving 10 days away, the department asks the community to take measures to reduce risk of spread at family gatherings.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.