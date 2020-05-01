COVID-19 and the state’s stay at home order have hit the hospitality industry in Effingham hard. Hotels are nearly empty and fewer travelers are venturing off the interstates to grab a bite to eat.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in partnership with ACCION, is awarding $14 million in grants to hospitality businesses statewide. About 12,000 Illinois businesses have applied for the grants, which are awarded by random lottery.
Applications are no longer being taken, a DECO official told the Effingham Daily News in an email.
Hotels were awarded an average of $30,000, while bars and restaurants received an average of $14,000.
Holiday Inn Effingham
The empty parking lot in front of the Holiday Inn Effingham illustrates how the hit absorbed by Effingham hotels and motels. The Effingham hotel was one of two Effingham hospitality businesses receiving funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant program. A total of four businesses in Effingham County received the grant as of April 17.
Holiday Inn Effingham General Manager Kenny Flier said at this time of the year they usually have a least an 80 percent occupancy. Flier said they are down to a 10-20 percent daily occupancy since mid-March.
The lobby is marked with large X’s on the floor to guide patrons to keep their social distance. Barricades before the of the front desk indicate standing points. The front desk has a box of disposable gloves available for guests.
“That’s the new normal,” Flier said.
Flier said they have waved the traditional signed registration cards and placed a special container near the front desk for guests to deposit their key cards and pens they used during their stay. He said they were a little ahead of the game when they installed portable hand sanitizer stations around the hotel six months ago.
He said the grant is will make up for some lost revenue. He said 60 percent of his employees are furloughed until business starts to trickle back when people start getting out to travel again.
“The grant was based on prior year revenue, giving you and idea what you are eligible for,” Flier said. “Grants were given out by lottery and somehow we were lucky enough to get picked.”
COVID-19 has also slashed the hotel’s convention business, and business in its T.K. Grille restaurant and bar has also declined.
“The restaurant makes in one week what we used to make in six hours,” Flier said.
Flier said the T.K. Grille is only open for carry-out and room service meals. He said the convention center and restaurant business is down almost entirely.
“We don’t have any intentions of closing. We still have some business,” Flier said. “We have essential workers staying here that come through here traveling, such as truck drivers, doctors and nurses. My goal is to keep employees working, even if it means limited hours.”
He said 60 percent of his workforce had to be furloughed until people are allowed to start traveling again.
“We have every intention of bringing everybody back when this is over,” Flier said. “We have certainly done some modifications and adjustments to keep the flow going, although it’s very, very slow. We take pride in the fact we can still operate and with the grant we received, it gave us a little bit of a boost for sure.”
“Our priority lies with us to be for our employees,” Flier said. “If this grant would have come with any restrictions that said this cannot be used for employees or payroll, I don’t think we would have ran to the table to apply for that as we did.”
“We are trying every way we can to keep our employees going,” Flier added. “And every little boost helps.”
Flier said with the occupation rate so low they have had a good opportunity to give their three sleeping room floors of the hotel a deep cleaning. He said in March one of his unoccupied sleeping room floors received a deep clean.
“It took three weeks to clean the floor,” Flier said. “And in April we moved on to another floor.”
He said they will clean their final floor in May.
“It has given our staff the time to literally do things well above and beyond just your normal day-to-day,” Flier said. “We have taken advantage of the time that we’ve had to regenerate the property.”
“It’s safety first when it comes to hotel guests and employees,” Flier said.
B B & K Development
B B & K Development received a single grant for four of its Effingham hotels: the Hampton Inn and Suites, Fairfield Inn and Suites, Best Western Delta Inn and Comfort Suites.
Hampton Inn General Manager Angie Jones has seen a large drop off of in the number of guests. What used to be a bustling lobby with two large containers of hot complimentary coffee, one regular and the other decaf, have not been used since the stay-at-home order.
“We are down quite a bit on room occupancy,” Jones said.
Jones said the grant helped her keep some employees on the job.
“The grant is to help pay for employees at our four hotels,” Jones said. “It has really helped us a lot to put our employees back to work.”
“Seventy-five percent of the grant goes to employees,” Jones said. “And the other 25 goes toward utilities.”
Jones said since occupancy of the hotel is down, they have the chance to get some extra training completed and time to deep clean rooms.
She said she is looking forward to the end of the stay-at-home order and to see people traveling once again.
“We really don’t know when all of this is going to be over,” Jones said. “I’m afraid it will be slow for a while, once things open back up.”
“We are getting into our busy season,” Jones said. “We rely on our business people, and they haven’t been traveling.”
Jones said the hotels have been getting extra sanitizing in public areas, such as the breakfast room and lobby. And guest rooms also get a deep cleaning. She said one of the major cutbacks since the stay-at-home order is to their free daily guest breakfast.
“We’ve cut back a lot on our breakfast,” Jones said. “We’re not able to have the full breakfast as we usually do.”
Tourism
Jodie Thoele, Effingham’s tourism director, said she did not know exactly what the impact of the stay-at-home order until the tax figures come in later this month. Tourism is dependent upon revenue generated by hotel room rental.
“Our new fiscal year begins May 1 and we will be watching our revenues closely this year,” Thoele said. “We will definitely need to make some cuts, but we haven’t had the discussions at to what yet.”
“The Tourism office’s main focus right now is simply to support our tourism partners the best we can in these uncertain times,” Thoele said. “And when the time is right, we’ll be back out there promoting Effingham to Visitors.”
City of Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull said Thoele let hotels know about the grant.
“They contacted the hotels and made sure they were aware of the grant,” Hull said. “They also promoted it through their social media.”
Also receiving DCEO grants in Effingham County were On the Rox Pub and Grub, just east of Altamont on Route 40, and The Open Door Diner, on N. Main Street in Altamont.
Like Thoele, Hull is going to rely on the tax collection figures generated next month to evaluate the actual impact of the stay-at-home order has had on tourism and city revenue.
“There will definitely be reduced revenues,” Hull said.
“People are not traveling and staying in the hotels, along with restaurants only able to do drive through and take out, will reflect a reduction in business,” Hull said. “It’s going to affect everything. To what degree, we don’t know yet.”
