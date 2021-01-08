Vaccinations for local health care providers is underway, Effingham County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp told the health committe this week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) defines priority group 1A as high risk workers in health care facilities, including nurses, physicians, group home staff, assisted living facility staff, long-term care staff, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants and EMS personnel.
Priority group 1A also includes residents in Long Term Care facilities. Feldkamp said CVS and Walgreens were giving vaccines to the LTC community as part of a Federal pharmaceutical program.
“Our first shipment for Effingham County as a whole was received last week. The health department transferred the entire shipment last week to the hospital for them to vaccinate their employees,” Feldkamp told the committee.
She said the first shipment to Effingham County included 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to ECHD that were transferred to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. A second shipment of 400 COVID-19 vaccination doses were kept by the ECHD for priority group 1A vaccinations.
“We are currently doing drive-through clinics. It’s easier to socially distance people when they are in their car,” Feldkamp said. “We feel the drive-through makes it safer for recipients.”
“We are only vaccinating people in group 1A,” said Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman.
Workman said ECHD would make an announcement through the news media when the priority group changes.
Anyone in group 1A who wants a vaccine should contact the health department for an appointment (217) 342-9237. Feldkamp said once a request is made, the department checks to make sure the recipient is actually a health care worker. She said once they open a vial of COVID-19 vaccine they have six hours to give all the doses, which is why appointments are needed.
“We want to make sure all of the doses are accounted for so we don’t waste any vaccine. The vaccine is precious and in limited supply,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said once the vaccine is given in the drive-through drivers must wait in an observation area to be monitored by health care professionals for 15 minutes before they are released.
“We want to make sure no one has a reaction to the vaccine. We time each individual to make sure they stay at least 15 minutes,” Feldkamp said.
Workman said there are 10 parking spaces in front of the health department building for observations.
Workman said their priority right now is to give vaccinations over COVID-19 testing because ECHD has limited access to an area available for drive-through traffic. He said with a number of health facilities offering COVID-19 testing they are able to focus their efforts on vaccinations.
Feldkamp told committee members there are 373 people quarantined in Effingham County and 211 in isolation. In Deceber, 800 county residents were in quarantine and 400 in isolation.
“We are seeing a lull here due to the fact school has been out for two weeks,” Feldkamp said.
“The reason we put people that have had contact with a positive case in quarantine is because they can become positive themselves and infectious approximately 14 days from their exposure to a positive case,” Feldkamp said.
She said the health department is expecting an increase in cases after the holidays.
“We are watching the numbers,” Feldkamp said. “Obviously, after both Christmas and New Years we know several people decided to spend time with their families.”
