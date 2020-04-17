Identical twin sisters Logan Smith and Leah Wilson, both of Toldeo, do most everything together.
The two share a bond that is so close that they even were pregnant at the same time. Smith delivered son Warren Patrick Smith on Jan. 8 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, and her sister was there eagerly waiting for her nephew’s arrival.
Wilson’s son, Grant Franklin Wilson, was born April 10 during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Effingham hospital, when no visitors were allowed due to social distancing guidelines. Smith was unable to share the same experience with her sister as the two did at the beginning of the year when her own son was born.
“Not being able to be in the waiting room with my sister when she gave birth was really hard on me,” Smith said. “My sister was in the waiting room along with my entire family and my husband’s parents at 4 a.m. when I was giving birth to my son, and not being able to be with my sister was so hard. I just wanted to be able to comfort her and give her a hug.”
Smith and the rest of the twins’ family made the best of the situation by gathering on the hospital lawn outside of Wilson’s room. They could hear Grant’s first cries after being born. Wilson’s husband, Clay, even held up minutes-old Grant at the window. It was a moment Smith called “extremely special.”
Wilson recalled moments following her son’s birth, when Smith and the sisters’ mutual friends paid a visit outside of her window.
“Even though I couldn’t physically see her during my labor and after my delivery, she and a couple of our friends came to stand outside my hospital window, and my husband was able to talk to them and I was able to video chat with them and my parents for a while because I was not able to get up out of bed at that point,” Wilson said. “It was so special even though it was difficult.”
Wilson said her sister also had family and friends write messages and Bible versus on paper hearts to put up on the hospital room window, which Wilson said brought her comfort. Following Grant’s birth, the sisters’ family did a drive-by parade with signs welcoming baby Grant to the world.
Wilson said so far, the most challenging part of raising a newborn during the pandemic is the inability to physically show her son off to family.
However, the pandemic has also given Wilson and her husband a chance to bond with their newborn and navigate the world of parenting without any distractions.
Wilson described being pregnant at the same time as her sister as one of the most special experiences as twins. Smith said she is happy their sons will also have the opportunity to share a close bond as well.
“We talk to each other every single day, and honestly, we usually see each other every day, so being able to experience being pregnant together and go through motherhood together just seems perfectly fitting, Smith said.
“We were so excited to find out we were both having boys and only three months apart. Because Leah and I are so close, I am in hopes that all our children will be as well.”
Wilson agreed with her sister’s sentiments.
“I hope our baby boys will be best friends growing up. My sister and I were best friends and got to do everything together, and I hope our boys will be the same,” Wilson said.
