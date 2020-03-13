CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Other states and large cities shut down schools this week over COVID-19 concerns, but officials in Illinois and Chicago resisted until Friday. Pritzker announced his decision in Chicago where more than 355,000 public school students will be affected. Statewide, nearly 2 million students will not be returning to the classroom.
Pritzker acknowledged that the decision will deeply affect students who receive meals at school and parents or family members who are unable to work from home. The Democrat, who has been particularly critical of the federal government's response to the spread of COVID-19 cases, said he still believes closing schools is necessary to limit the virus' spread.
"None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple," Pritzker said. "All of these choices have cascading effects."
Meanwhile, all Catholic schools under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will be closed beginning on Monday, according to a press release on Friday.
"This includes the cancelation of all extra-curricular activities, social events, and other school-related gatherings," the press release said. "We will offer an update by the end of next week. Teachers will work on plans for remote learning opportunities. Schools will also use the opportunity while closed to disinfect their buildings."
Masses will continue in the diocese, according to the release.
"We will continue to offer Masses and the sacraments throughout our diocese, because it is the Church’s duty and mission to make God’s grace available through the sacraments for the faithful.
"In addition to the preventative measures for which the diocese has already given guidance, everyone is encouraged to assess their health status. Those who are sick or feel their health is compromised are not obliged to attend Mass and should remain home.
"In keeping with the Governor's request, we have communicated to our pastors to add an additional Mass if they expect a Mass having more than 250 people in attendance. Parishes are following similar guidance as it relates to other parish activities with larger crowds. Given the relatively smaller size of the parishes in our diocese, our Mass congregations are typically under 250 people."
But HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham has suspended public masses in its chapel until further notice.
"This decision is being made to best ensure the health and wellbeing of our community," the hospital said in a press release. "Mass will be broadcast to patient rooms only. The hospital's Chapel will remain open for the use of hospital colleagues, patient families and Perpetual Adoration. Pastoral Care will continue to offer communion and other sacraments to patients. HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will inform the community when public masses will resume."
Effingham Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said school districts are looking for ways to continue providing lunches to those students who want them. He said Friday afternoon that details are still being worked out, but the plan would not involve eating lunch at school as a group – which would defeat the purpose of the closure. It would probably involve some sort of pick-up, Doan said.
The local superintendent also speculated that the reason the governor ordered schools to close beginning on Tuesday is to give families time to make arrangements, and for the districts to make plans.
"This has moved at warp speed," Doan said.
Pritzker said state officials are working to plan food delivery to students' homes or to neighborhood facilities around the state. He also said the state has granted access to unemployment benefits to people unemployed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Illinois officials on Friday reported 14 additional cases of people who had tested positive for the virus, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 46. State officials are focused on trying to limit transmission in Illinois and hope that broader actions will help, said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
"We would rather be overcautious than put the health of our most vulnerable citizens at risk," Ezike said.
A day earlier, Pritzker mandated the cancellation of events of more than 1,000 people and encouraged organizers of events with at least 250 attendees to cancel on their own.
"Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve," he said on Friday. "And that means lives saved."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
State Supt. Carmen Ayala encouraged school districts to provide activities that students can do at home but said administrators for each district have "full autonomy" to make their own decisions.
The closing of K-12 schools comes the same week that many large universities in Illinois suspended in-person classes due to concerns about the virus, including the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities.
On Thursday, the Illinois High School Association limited attendance at the remaining games in this year's 2020 boys basketball tournament and other sporting events.
Dozens of school districts and schools had canceled on their own earlier in the day, including the Archdiocese of Chicago.
"In light of (Pritzker's order) the best place for our students to be is at home," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who also appealed Friday to the city's business community to work with — and be flexible with — employees who are parents of students.
"These are not ordinary times and we need employers to be in partnership with their employees," Lightfoot said.
Under new workforce policies, city workers impacted by COVID-19 will be given additional paid time off and permitted to work from home when possible, she added.
"No parent should be forced to pick between staying home with a child and earning a paycheck," Lightfoot said.
