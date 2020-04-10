The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled sporting events, gatherings and graduations. Weddings and pre-wedding events have not endured the situation unscathed.
Tia Walker, 24, is a Teutoplis native living in Atwood, Tennessee with her fiancé Jed Phillips, 24, formerly of Effingham. The two are planning a wedding in Effingham on June 13, but the widespread virus has already put a damper on some wedding festivities.
“So far we have had to postpone our wedding shower and our second round of engagement pictures, which were both suppose to be on April 11; it is tentatively rescheduled for May 30. Luckily, we got a round of engagement pictures done in September that I was able to use for our invitations,” Walker said.
The couple remains optimistic their June wedding and reception will go off without a hitch. Many couples around the country have been forced to postpone their nuptials while others are proceeding with their big day and planning a reception at a later date.
Walker said that while planning a wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful, she is also mindful of those who have had some of the most important days of their lives canceled already.
“No one could have guessed that these are the kinds of issues we would have to face and try to plan around. It is disheartening to think that our wedding day might not happen the way we want, but when I think about what other people are facing right now—unemployment, illnesses, pregnancies, earlier wedding dates, graduations—I really can’t complain too much. It is definitely an inconvenience, but it will work out one way or another,” Walker said.
Since the pandemic hit, Walker said her wedding vendors, most of them small business owners from Effingham County, have reached out just to check on the couple. She said the venue where their wedding shower was to take place allowed them to reschedule, and thus far, the vendors and venues have been accommodating.
Walker said Phillips has helped to keep her grounded as stress mounts from wedding planning during the pandemic. The couple has been together for seven years, and Walker said possibly waiting a little longer to be married won’t be a hassle.
“It has really made me realize how much pressure we put on ourselves to have this ‘perfect’ wedding like we all see on Instagram or have been imagining since we were kids. I just really don’t want to throw myself a pity party. Nothing in life comes easy,” Walker said. “When the control is taken away from you, there’s really nothing you can do but to sit back and wait for things to calm down.”
Both Walker and Phillips are essential workers during this pandemic. Walker works for a company that makes restaurant supplies, and Phillips is a farmer.
As for fellow brides who are dealing with wedding planning during the pandemic, Walker offered some advice: stay positive.
“I would say just keep a positive attitude, and don’t shed too many tears. Good things are worth the wait, and there is still hope on the other side of all of this mess Everything happens for a reason. For now, just stay healthy and focus on the positives,” Walker said.
Like many specialty stores and businesses, those in the wedding industry have had to close their doors during the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching out to couples in other ways.
Shelby Hinterscher owns Vayda Jane Bridal, a shop that specializes in bridal gowns, bridesmaids dresses and accessories. Hinterscher opened her storefront in December 2019 but has recently had to shut down because the business is consider to be non-essential by the state.
Hinterscher said that thus far, there have been no issues with gowns and dresses being shipped in time other than a slower arrival for the dresses.
“So far, we haven’t seen any major issues when it comes to shipping with bridal gowns or bridesmaids (dresses). Of course, it’s been slower to arrive, but everything is still arriving in a timely matter before the dress is needed, Hinterscher said. “Our designers have asked us to examine incoming orders for any weddings that have been postponed or if the wedding is next year to push out ship dates. That way they can focus on shipping orders that are needed for an earlier date since they have had to scale back their workforce significantly as well.”
Hinterscher said because she has only been open for five months, a majority of her brides have September 2020 weddings, so dresses will be ready in time for those weddings. Some brides have May and summer weddings, but Hinterscher said all of those dresses have arrived or been accounted for during the shipping process.
Hinterscher has still been able to connect with brides and bridesmaids through social media and email and phone calls. She said on her website, brides can save their favorite styles in a virtual “closet” so when the store opens back up, Hinterscher has a better idea of what the bride might be looking for on her appointment.
“We have also been able to take payments and order bridesmaids dresses over the phone or via email. I have not done this with bridal only because I don’t want them to lose that experience. It’s so important for a bride to be in the dress, feel the fabric, feel the comfort and experience that ‘yes’ moment,” Hinterscher said.
Another bridal store in Effingham, Wild Rose Bridal, is also keeping in contact with brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the brides and grooms through social media. According to the shop’s Facebook page, as of the end of March, bridal gowns will ship withing 15 to 20 weeks while bridesmaids dresses will ship in mid- to late June and mothers’ dresses depend on the style.
Tanya Pedersen is the owner of Design Pro located in the Lincolnland Building where Pedersen creates wedding stationery, favors and more. Pedersen said she, too, is still able to connect with clients through email and phone calls, but business has been slower because many weddings and events have been canceled.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the couples I’m working with have had to postpone their weddings to a date later this year. Many of them had already sent out their wedding invitations and had ordered wedding favors such as can coolers and cups with their original wedding date printed on them,” Pedersen said. “Some couples are really struggling with making the decision about whether or not to postpone. We don’t know when all of this will end and when it will be safe to celebrate again, so it’s been really hard for couples with weddings this summer to know what to do regarding their weddings.”
For now, Pedersen said she is working from home but has been able to drop off orders at her office for couples to safely pick up and is also offering reprint deals for weddings affected by the pandemic. The reprint deals are also extended to couples who ordered invitations from a source other than Design Pro.
Pedersen’s advice to couples who are struggling with whether or not to postpone their wedding is to hold out as long as possible and to create a backup plan by checking with all vendors and venues for later available dates.
“I know it might be hard to get all of your original vendors, but our wedding community is the best. I know other vendors are doing everything in their power to make things work. You might have to get creative by having a Friday or a Sunday wedding, but when all of this is over, everyone will be so excited to be together and celebrate that I’m sure your guests will make any day of the week work to be there for your big day,” Pedersen said.
