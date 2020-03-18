EFFINGHAM — Some area funeral homes are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, and churches are suspending Masses and other events in the wake of COVID-19.
Johnson Funeral Home owner Anna Johnson and Funeral Director Patrick Johnson released a statement Wednesday regarding measures the Effingham funeral home is taking. The CDC has recommended no more than 10 people gather in one location at a time in order to practice social distancing and quell the spread of the virus.
The statement noted that recommendations from the Illinois Funeral Directors Association Board of Directors align with those of the CDC. These precautions include funerals, visitations and graveside services.
Johnson Funeral Home will be following such guidelines by limiting such gatherings to 10 or less people. The guidelines also state viewings will only be done on bodies that have been embalmed, and graveside services should be private and also conducted with 10 or less people.
“Indeed, our compliance with these directives is to keep your families safe as well as the staff at the respective funeral homes,” the statement read.
A representative with Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham said the funeral home also is complying with CDC guidelines and are working on a case-by-case basis to serve customers.
Rich Gieseking, owner of Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont and Brownstown, said his funeral homes are limiting the number of attendees to funerals, visitations and graveside services.
Gieseking said that at a visitation at the Brownstown funeral home on Monday, the number of guests entering the building were limited and staggered to 10 at a time. He said since that Monday visitation, the funeral homes will now request private services for families with that same limit.
Gieseking said there is a time limit on preserving a body, so he does not want to tell a family that services can be postponed. He said at the utmost importance is the safety of the funeral home staff and the families who utilize their services.
“Our main concern is with the health and safety of everyone who enters our funeral home,” Gieseking said.
The Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois has also announced that private funerals will continue to be offered in its churches, but will be limited to immediate family members. Families will have the option to schedule a public memorial Mass at a later date.
The diocese said those future dates for memorial Masses cannot be determined at this time. Also canceled are all non-sacramental parish activities, and attendance at Masses has been suspended.
Sacred Heart Church in Effingham in a press release said it will be following the diocese’s order to halt all Masses and events. Instead, the parish will offer daily Mass at 8:30 a.m., live-streamed on its Facebook page.
The church will still be open for private prayer.
“We acknowledge the importance of prayer during this difficult time,” the release said. “The opportunity for private prayer is available seven days a week at Sacred Heart Church. The church will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. As a church community, we will embrace this difficult time together.”
St. Anthony Church in Effingham shared a message from diocese Bishop Thomas John Paprocki on its Facebook page. A video on the page featured the Rev. Mark Tracy addressing Masses at both St. Anthony and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shumway.
“It’s with great sadness that I announce that following Bishop Paprocki’s directive that all public Masses here are canceled until further notice at least through the Easter vigil,” Tracy said in the video. “This is obviously tough, sad, hard news. (It) breaks my heart personally because as Catholics, we treasure all the sacraments, especially that blessed sacrament when we receive the Lord Jesus into our hearts.”
St. Anthony Parish will also offer live-streamed Mass at 8:30 a.m. daily on its Facebook page, and the church will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for private prayer.
Reconciliation at Sacred Heart Church is by appointment only, and at St. Anthony, Reconciliation will be offered Thursday from 7 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. and Friday with the same morning hours and from 5 to 6 p.m.
The First Presbyterian Church in Effingham has also canceled services and church activities. The church is also reaching out to the community in its time of need by providing a daily drive-thru food distribution service from 5 to 6 p.m. in the church semicircle.
At the First Baptist Church in Effingham, services are canceled for the next two weeks. The senior pastor at the church, Dr. Roger Marshall, said in times such as this, the congregation and the community should not fear but instead trust in God.
“God gives us not a spirit of fear. He tells us we should not give into fear,” Marshall said. “It is good to have a God who is in control.”
Crystal Reed contributed to this report.
