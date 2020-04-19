The lights threw their brilliant illumination upon Klosterman Field and the rest of the Effingham High School sports complex on Friday night – just hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared that students would not return to Illinois classrooms for the rest of the academic year.
Kaitlyn Holste, 17, a class valedictorian, stood in the parking lot across from the field as hundreds of people drove through, honking their support for the students. Tears welled in her eyes, which reflected the lights that were turned on at 8:20 p.m. – or “2020,” as the military tells time.
“Some parents decided to light the football field up for us and come drive through and honk,” the senior said. “It truly means the world, especially since our class has always been known for our football team. It really just means a lot to me and my friends who spent so much time out on this field.”
The scoreboard read: “Home: 20. Guests: 20.”
Earlier, Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan had announced that graduation for the EHS Class of 2020 has been indefinitely postponed.
“It is the district’s plan to hold a graduation ceremony for the 2020 senior class when conditions permit,” the superintendent said in a letter to parents. “Additional information concerning a graduation ceremony will be shared when the situation allows and a date can be finalized.
“I know this is not the school year that any of us imagined, but I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have dealt with this unprecedented situation together.”
On Friday night, Kaitlyn’s mom carried a sign that read “We (heart) U Class of 2020!”
“She’s going to be graduating at some point – we don’t know when,” Rebecca Holste said. “But we’re just excited for the Class of 2020. They’re a great class, and we just want to support them all that we can.”
Similar emotions played out across the state and much of the country as COVID-19 continues to create upheaval.
“I feel for these students,” Pritzker said after issuing the order. “I know what that means to people who are graduating. I hope we will find ways to even celebrate at the end of the normal school year. And we find unique ways to do that online and then as soon as we are able to gather. I know there will be celebrations planned and I’m looking forward to that.”
As honking cars streamed by, Rebecca Holste looked as proud of her community as she is of her graduating daughter.
“This is awesome,” she said of the outpouring of support. “This is a good thing for the town. It’s a good thing for the country. It’s a positive thing right now.”
Her daughter agreed as she looked toward the future.
“I think we’re going to be stronger because of this,” Kaitlyn Holste said. “And not just in Effingham. I think the entire Class of 2020 everywhere is going to be stronger.
“We’re all going through the same thing.”
