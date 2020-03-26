FLORA — Some Flora locals have been spending their free time during the COVID-19 pandemic to give back to their community and beyond.
Members of a local quilt guild, a doctor and others in the town are using their sewing talents to create face masks for those who are running low in the medical field.
Beth Cooper of the Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild said she and many of the guild members began making the fabric masks after receiving several messages on Facebook about the need for them in bigger hospitals.
“Deaconess (Hospital) in Evansville was specifically asking for masks, so many members wanted to help and make masks,” Cooper said. “Because of social distancing, we announced on our Sew Nifty Sisterhood Quilt Guild Facebook page for each member that felt led to make masks to make some and send them wherever they choose.”
Cooper said it was around the time Deaconess Hospital announced it had received more than enough masks in just a few days. That was also when local requests for masks started coming in.
Cooper said the guild had requests from every nursing home in Flora, the Heritage Woods of Flora senior care center, personal caregivers, cancer patients and the Clay County Hospital. The guild has filled orders from Clay County Hospital and most other places and people on its list, and Cooper said the guild will next send masks to Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s intensive care unit in St. Louis.
“When the mask issue came about, it wasn’t an issue of if we would do it, rather how we would do it. Because of social distancing, we weren’t going to get together and form an assembly line, which would have been faster,” Cooper said. “Instead, members are just making as many as they can per day. People that want them have either picked them up off our porches or they have been delivered to their front doors. The masks are washed before being used, of course.”
Cooper estimates the guild has made hundreds of masks and expects that number to continue to increase as more members start sewing them.
The masks Cooper’s guild is making are high-quality cotton material with either elastic or tie strings to go around the ears. Cooper said she prefers to use the tie strings because she has heard from many health care workers that they are more comfortable.
Cooper said another reason she is opting for the tie-string method is because elastic is becoming scarce. She said it is nearly sold out everywhere, and many sewers have resorted to cutting up elastic headbands and other elastic sources to use.
Cooper said she and many guild members are following YouTube videos for guidance on how to create the masks.
Cooper and the quilt guild are not the only ones making the masks. She said it has become a sort of community- and countrywide effort.
“I think it’s amazing to see how the community pulls together, and so many who aren’t in the guild are sewing masks. There are people who haven’t used a sewing machine in years and years but dragged it out to make masks,” Cooper said. “This country needs unity, and it’s a shame that it takes a pandemic for us all to come together to make masks. These masks are being cranked out by women all over the United States.”
Another local face in Flora has also gotten to work making masks upon requests from several medical entities. Chiropractor Dr. Kate Burmeister, owner of Back to Action Chiropractic, has created over 100 masks for area and out-of-state facilities and health care workers.
Burmeister said she too started creating the masks after seeing Deaconess’ video on how to make the face masks. As an essential worker, Burmeister has kept her office open, but many patients have canceled their appointments or she has recommended they stay at home.
Because she now sees three to four patients a day, Burmeister said she has free time while at the office to make the masks. At her office’s receptionist desk, she has a sewing machine and materials set up to make the masks.
“On Sunday, my daughter Morgan and I just kind of sat down, and she cut and I’d sew and we made about 40 I’d say. The next day I just kind of posted a picture with it on my Facebook, and I’m like ‘hey guys. I’m making masks. Let me know if you need some.’ Pretty much that’s all I put out there,” Burmeister said.
Then requests for the masks started pouring in.
Since this past weekend, Burmeister has created masks for Trinity Health and Wellness in Louisville, ATI Physical Therapy in Flora, Salem Township Hospital and Heritage Woods in Flora. She has also made masks for medical facilities and offices and senior care centers in St. Louis at the request of her sisters, who are married to doctors.
Burmeister said she felt it’s important to make the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which she said could come to the Flora area sooner than most think.
“People don’t understand how crazy this is going to get. It’s going to hit here. It’s going to hit, and it’s going to be bad. Most of us, yes, we’re going to be OK, but all of us are going to have someone in our family that’s going to be sick,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister said she gets most of her fabric from her mother, who is a quilter. Her mother does not have time to sew, so Burmeister said her mom was happy to donate the fabric.
She also received some elastic for earpieces from her mother. Burmeister had fabric at home and used some elastic leftover from making Halloween costumes and other items.
Burmeister said she has a desire to help others.
“Mostly, if I hear of a need, I’m filling time and trying to help where I can,” Burmeister said.
Much like Burmeister, Cooper and her guild are making the masks to be a glimmer of a bright spot in what can be a difficult time. Cooper said she hopes the guild is able to host combat veteran and quilter Andrew Lee at its May meeting, but the status of the meeting is yet to be determined as much is still unknown about how long the shelter-in-place order will last.
Cooper said she had nothing but praise for all those stepping up to fill the need for masks.
“So many others in the community are making masks. I don’t want to shortchange any of them by our guild getting the spotlight. We are not the only ones doing it. That’s for sure,” Cooper said.
