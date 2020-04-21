An Effingham County woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19 – the county's fifth confirmed case, the Effingham COunty Health Department said Tuesday.
The woman reports no known contact with the novel coronavirus, the department said in a news release.
"This news validates messages that COVID-19 is circulating in the Effingham and surrounding communities," the press release said. "The new case is doing well and is recovering at home on isolation. One of the five cases reported in Effingham County has already recovered; while two others are improving daily. There has been one death of an Effingham County resident that was positive for COVID-19."
THe department said that to protect yourself and others from community spread, it is important to follow the guidance of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the Effingham County Health Department:
• Leave home only to acquire essential needs.
• Adhere to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet.
• Wear a mask.
• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands again.
• If you are feeling ill, isolate yourself at home and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen.
For more information call the Illinois Department of Public Health 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931. Other trusted sources of information include the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts.
