Norma Ruholl, a resident of Evergreen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, waves Wednesday at a passing parade of family members.

Residents at Evergreen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Effingham received a special treat this week.

Staff members and a resident at Evergreen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center watch as cars with family members of residents pass in front of them. Pictured from left, Emily Doedtman, Elizabeth Stork and Shelly Taylor.

A parade of cars filled with their family members, along with members of the Effingham Fire Department and Effingham City Police, made their way down North Wenthe Drive on Wednesday.

Director of Admissions Melissa Kanizer said the idea for the parade came from something Administrator Christina Brishke saw online.

“Our administrator decided we were going to try it,” Kanizer said. “So, we picked the best day we could this week.”

Kanizer said the nursing home and rehabilitation center has been on lock down for the past month and residents have not been able to get close to their families. She said nursing home staffers contacted families by phone and created a post on Facebook to make sure everyone knew they were hosting the parade. Family members called in to tell staff they were going to participate in the parade and made sure their family member was outside for the parade.

“We had about 30 or 40 residents outside for the parade,” Kanizer said.

“They have been doing an excellent job of doing the six-foot social distancing inside the building,” Kanizer said. “But it’s hard not to see your family. We decided this would be a good thing.”

Staff members and residents of Evergreen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center wave as a parade of resident family members pass by. Pictured from left, Glen Butts, Corrine Courtright, Linda Chapel, Barbara Lero.

She said the parade gave residents a way to see their families while also keeping a safe social distance.

Kanizer said family members decorated their cars and lined up in the University of Illinois Extension Center parking lot before the parade. She said the parade came down North Wenthe Drive to Evergreen, then around the block.

“They ended up driving through twice,” Kanizer said.

Residents of Evergreen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center watched as a parade of family members drive along North Wenthe Drive in their vehicles.

She said there was only one rule that participants to obey: “They had to stay in their cars.”

Kanizer said they were worried that it would be a little cool having it in the morning and there was a possibility of rain in the afternoon.

“We just bundled everyone up in blankets and coats,” Kanizer said. “Once we got out in the sun, I didn’t hear one person complain about it being cold.”

“The residents had a ball,” Kanizer said. “If this stay-at-home order continues ... We may just do it again.”

The Effingham Fire department led a parade of family members in their cars down North Wenthe Drive in front of the Evergreen Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

“Everyone was worn out by the afternoon,” Kanizer added.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

Reporter/Videographer

Charles Mills is reporter and videographer for the Effingham Daily News. A 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, he worked as senior video editor for a Nashville television station. He is a native of Vandalia.

