Nancy Moeller of Effingham is what Illinois calls an essential employee during the COVID-19 crisis.
Moeller falls under the “education” category of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, but she is much more than just a worker in a category.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moeller was a Unit 40 Transportation bus driver, a job she’s had for nearly 25 years. Now Moeller is passing out free meals and school work packets to students and families affected by the mandated statewide school closures.
Moeller said she never imagined she would divert this much from her typical bus driver duties, but she said this is just another part of her job.
“I never thought I would be doing this, but I think it’s time we all step up. I think it’s part of the job. We still have to take care of the kids,” Moeller said.
Moeller this week was stationed in front of the Shoppes at Oakpoint plaza, along with Early Learning Secretary Deb Blankenship, to hand out the food and packets. The drive-up meal and packet pickup was one of five across Effingham and Mason set up to service families in the area.
Moeller describes herself as a “people person” who enjoys working with the public, so staying at home has been somewhat difficult for her. She has cleaned her home and sanitized just about everything in it, but was itching to help the students she typically would interact with every day.
Those students were at the heart of Moeller’s decision to pass out the meals and packets while school is temporarily out of session.
“I think I did this because I’m with kids every day, and I just feel like it’s our duty to do it. We all work with them every day anyway, so why not do a good service,” Moeller said.
Moeller said the work has also given her a chance to see some students, something she is missing out on with the school closures.
Moeller has received encouragement from her family to be on the front lines of aiding students as well. She said this week her husband told her to have fun – but also stay safe.
Moeller’s daughters are both in the medical field, so she said her family understands why she is an essential worker.
“For the most part, they would do the same thing. You would and everybody else would too,” Moeller said. “The need is out there. When you work in the community, you know it is.”
As with many of her fellow Unit 40 employees and other essential workers around the area and the state, Moeller said they are trying to be a bright spot in what can be a difficult time. The COVID-19 pandemic will not stop Moeller from helping students, either.
Moeller said she believes living through the pandemic will change everyone for the better because of the work of the essential workers and all those who are giving back. She said just seeing families smile and knowing how grateful they are for the meals is worth being an essential worker.
“Everyone is so grateful. Everyone seems to be very thankful. We’re trying to make something good out of it, and most people have been very happy about it,” Moeller said.
Editor’s Note: If you know of someone who is an essential worker that the EDN should profile, contact us at news@effinghamdailynews.com
