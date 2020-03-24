EFFINGHAM — Chip Andes is considered an essential employee during the COVID-19 crisis.
Andes is the pharmacist for Andes Health Mart Pharmacy in Effingham. He has been a pharmacist since 1980.
Andes said he always considered his job essential, but never dreamed just how essential it is until the current crisis that has shuttered much of the country as millions are under orders to shelter at home. He understands why pharmacies must remain open during this crisis.
“A certain percentage of patients have to have medicine,” he said. “People who are ill still need medications to get well, cardiac patients are another population where you can’t just drop your medications for a few weeks.”
Andes said since the appearance of COVID-19, he has been more cognizant of prescriptions and who could potentially be carriers of the virus. He encourages those who could be symptomatic to use the drive-thru at the pharmacy.
Andes said a challenge now for the pharmacy industry is maintaining the supply chain. Andes said not having products manufactured in the United States gives pharmacies here the same access as other countries at best.
Being a pharmacist, Andes regrets he is not allowed to visit his granddaughter because he doesn’t want to potentially spread any germs.
Andes said he chose to be a pharmacist because in the 1970s money was limited and he knew becoming a pharmacist was something he could achieve. His first choice was medical school but there was the fear of not getting in and he didn’t have the funds to get a degree that may not ensure a job.
One of the things Andes likes about being a pharmacist is the sense of purpose it provides. He also likes people and interacting with the customers who come into the pharmacy.
“Our job makes a difference for a lot of people,” he said. “If you can remain mentally sharp, you can do it for a long time.”
Editor’s Note: If you know of someone who is an essential worker that the EDN should profile, contact us at news@effinghamdailynews.com
