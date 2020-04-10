Kelley Esker of Effingham is an essential worker at Rise Effingham, where she is the director of outreach for the adult-use and medical marijuana store.
She was born and raised in St. Louis and moved to Effingham in 1992 after marrying her husband.
Esker started working at Rise Effingham in July 2016.
“Never in a million years did I think that I would be involved in the cannabis industry but I cannot begin to describe how rewarding it is,” she said. “Every day I see how cannabis is improving the quality of life for so many, from providing relief for a variety of medical conditions to increasing people’s sense of well-being.”
Esker said that her friends and family love the fact that she is content and happy.
She said Rise Effingham is closely following regulations from the CDC and local regulations. They are consistently disinfecting all areas of the store, and keeping a close watch on social distancing.
They are only allowing a limited number of people on the adult use side at one time making, sure patrons are six feet away from each other. On the medical side they have removed chairs in the waiting room, making sure everyone is at least six feet apart.
Esker said that what is challenging about the job is the same thing facing all work environments right now and that is operating in the new normal.
“It’s so important that we remain able to provide the products that our customers need and are grateful states across the country are recognizing cannabis as an ‘essential” service,’” she said.
Esker said that she likes everything about her job and looks forward to going to work every day.
“I have helped and educated so many people about cannabis, including veterans who have suffered from PTSD, and love making a positive difference in people’s lives,” she said.
Esker said that she didn’t choose her job, that the job chose her and she is beyond thankful every day.
