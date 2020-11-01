Entire state now under mitigations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 2 — North-Central Illinois — beginning Nov. 4.
The region has seen a seven-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan. Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston and Lasalle counties.
The mitigations bar indoor dining or bar service and limit gatherings to 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity. They also ban party buses. Mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 6,890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 35 additional deaths.
The death total in Illinois since the start of the pandemic reached 9,792 with the latest numbers. There are 417,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Sunday’s confirmed cases were the result of 78,458 tests conducted Saturday, placing the latest seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 at 8%.
As of late Saturday, 3,294 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 692 patients were in the ICU and 284 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.
Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 33 new positive cases of COVID-19. The cases range in age from younger than 10 to 80s.
Daily News contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.