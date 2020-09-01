Effingham Unit 40 informed families and staff Tuesday the district has received confirmation that an Early Learning Center staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the district assured the school will be in session on Wednesday.
The district said in a letter to families and staff that upon receiving this information the Effingham County Health Department was contacted. The letter further stated the staff member’s work tasks did not lead them to have direct contact with students/staff. Due to health privacy laws, the identity of the individual will not be released.
Efforts are being coordinated with the Effingham County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19-positive individual to prevent further spread within the school and community. At this time, no other individuals are to be quarantined, the district said, adding the situation underscores why it is so important to wear a mask and practice social distancing whenever possible.
“The health and safety of Unit 40 students and staff is our highest priority, and we recognize the uncertainty and concern regarding the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19). The district will follow the guidance from the Effingham County Health Department, IDPH and Centers for Disease Control on best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health,” the letter stated.
To prevent further spread of the disease, Early Learning Center (ELC) is taking the following steps:
- Conducting a deep clean and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
- Supporting the health department in identifying staff members and students who may have had prolonged close contact with the COVID-19 case(s) and placed in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Effingham County Health Department.
- Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks.
The letter said Unit 40 will continue to enforce safe practices to prevent, promptly identify and respond to potential COVID cases.
