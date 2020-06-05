The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the county’s eighth confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is a male in his 30s who has had contact with others who have tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently at home following isolation protocol, according to officials.
The overarching goal for restrictions for the stay at home order has been to slow the spread of disease so cases can be effectively managed with the resources available. It is important to follow safety precautions as you travel about the community:
• Maintain social distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Wear a mask when in close proximity to non-household members.
• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.
Often persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system. If you begin to feel ill, isolate yourself at home, and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen. COVID-19 testing availability has increased in our community and is now available at several locations. Your medical provider can help you determine if testing is the best course of action for you.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday announced 1,156 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 additional confirmed deaths.
Cook County: 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
Iroquois County: 1 male 70s
Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
McHenry County: 1 male 70s
Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
Will County: 1 male 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 125,915 cases, including 5,795 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,903 specimens for a total of 1,000,919. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 29–June 4 is 6%.
A pet cat recently tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming sick in mid-May. The cat was in a home with people who had tested positive. This is the first animal to test positive for the virus in Illinois. There is no evidence COVID-19 is transmitted from animal to humans. However, if you are sick, you should distance yourself from pets as well as people.
All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
For a map of confirmed cases and deaths in Illinois, visit https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19
