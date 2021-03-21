Effingham County Health Department announced a total of eight new COVID-19 cases over Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20.
Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,431 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and 22 additional deaths. The state has seen more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases, including 21,081 deaths.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day test positivity rate was 2.3% through March 18, while Effingham County was 1.6% for the same period. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate was 2.8%.
Last week the Effingham County Health Department administered nearly 1,200 doses of COVID vaccine, taking total doses administered to Effingham County residents to over 11,000.
A little over 4.7 million Illinoisans have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine statewide as of late Saturday, with 1.75 million of them fully vaccinated.
