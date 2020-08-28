SPRINGFIELD – Effingham, Shelby, Fayette and Jasper counties are among the 30 counties in Illinois that are now at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.
IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.
As of Friday, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.
IDPH released that list the same day it announced 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 229,483 cases, and 7,997 deaths.
Effingham County recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 19 and Aug. 25, resulting in an average test positivity rate of 14%, according to the Effingham County Health Department. Warning level is reached when a county hits 8%.
The Shelby County Health Department reported that its positivity rate is now at 9.3%, with weekly positives rate per 100,000 population at 193.
Laboratories in Illinois reported processing 48,383 tests during the 24-hour period, making for a single-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent. The statewide rolling seven-day average positivity rate for Aug. 21-27 stood at 4.1 percent.
As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those were all decreases from the numbers reported Thursday.
The Effingham County Health Department reported late Thursday that 28 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s.
"The Effingham County Health Department challenges the community to strive to achieve the blue level once again by washing your hands, watching your distance, and wearing a face covering," the department said in a press release.
The Shelby County Health Department on Friday reported that five additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19: A 53-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and a 31-year-old male, all with mild symptoms. A 23-year-old male is asymptomatic. A 71-year-old male is still under investigation.
