The Effingham Park District has closed all playgrounds, pavilions and the skate park to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Park District Executive Director Jeff Althoff said the park equipment, pavilions, skate park and restrooms will remain closed until Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office gives the OK to reopen them. Althoff said park district staff have put up signs and roped off the areas.
Parks are still open to the public for people to walk or run or do other activities, like play catch, as long as those activities are not done in a group setting.
Althoff said as the weather has warmed up, activity at the parks have increased, but park use is nowhere near what it would normally be this time of year.
“Normally, both high school baseball teams would be having practices and games about every day along with St. Anthony’s tennis teams. Travel softball and baseball teams would be renting diamonds on weekends, and the park district summer baseball and softball leagues normally start practicing in April,” Althoff said. “So, once you take that all away, the activity at the parks is nowhere near what it has been in the past.”
Althoff said the district does not have the staffing to monitor the closed off areas, so he said he hopes people follow the guidelines put out by the state and also following signs and ropes indicated the closed off areas of the parks. He said like most other park districts, the Effingham district is unable to sanitize the play equipment.
The park hours have not been altered by the pandemic, but Althoff said park district offices are closed to the public. Most park staff is still working, however, with employees working from the office or their homes.
“All of our maintenance staff has been working normal hours trying to keep everything mowed, trash picked up and getting diamonds ready in hopes we are still able to have a summer ball season,” Althoff said.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said there are no records in his department of complaints about social gatherings in parks or other places in the city.
McFarland said should an officer come upon such a gathering or be dispatched to one, the first enforcement action would be simply to educate and inform anyone not in compliance with the state’s social gathering orders.
“I believe that the vast majority of our residents will comply with a simple request from an officer,” McFarland said. “Any further enforcement action would occur just like any other incident we handle day in and day out. The Constitution of the United States of America is still the law of the land, and we will endeavor to preserve personal freedoms while protecting the community.”
The Effingham Park District includes Community, Evergreen and Hendelmeyer Parks and Harmony Playground. Effingham is also home to Bliss Park.
