EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will be closed through March 30 following the library board’s approval at its recent meeting.
The library also announced on its Facebook page that it will renew checked-out items, and patrons do not have to worry about returning library items or due dates during the closure. Library Director Amanda McKay told the board this week that library staff are considering curbside service for pickup of books and other items.
“We would like to start curbside delivery. We are also hearing that that might not be an option moving forward. Carbondale was doing it, had been doing it today (Monday) and then stopped,” McKay said. “We’re getting a lot of different information, so we’re just going to kind of play that part by ear and see what the governor says.”
The approval for closure was part of the board’s approval of a pandemic response policy. McKay said the policy was based on one from a library in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and covers many types of pandemics in addition to COVID-19.
McKay said she felt the policy covered what some library staffers and board members may have been struggling with.
“It does also kind of lay out the thing that’s been the hardest, I think, for all of us to kind of take in. If this were a natural disaster, we would be in a very different role,” McKay said. “We would close, obviously, during for safety, and then as soon as we were able to reopen to start serving the public again, we would. This is kind of the reverse. We have to close in order to serve the public and preserve public safety. “
According the library’s Facebook announcement, patrons can leave a message with questions for the library at 217-342-2464 or by email at info@effinghamlibrary.org. There are also online resources such as audio books, music, movies and more available to those with a library card at www.effinghamlibrary.org/digital-content/.
All library programs and room bookings have also been canceled through March 30.
Meanwhile, the board approved a non-resident participation and fiscal year 2021 fee of $143 per family per year, which starts on May 1. McKay said the fee covers anyone living within a non-resident household and is just one fee for the whole family, not multiple fees per person.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard this week’s meeting was the last for Dannielle Kingery-Harden. McKay said the board will be taking applications for a new board member, and those interested should contact McKay.
• Heard a bank appraisal was conducted recently on the former Helen Matthes Library. McKay said work on the building is progressing normally for new owner Community Opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.