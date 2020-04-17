Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan:
April 17, 2020
Dear Parents/Guardians,
Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) issues Unit #40 will be postponing the EHS Graduation Ceremony planned for Sunday, May 31, 2020. It is the District’s plan to hold a graduation ceremony for the 2020 senior class when conditions permit. Additional information concerning a graduation ceremony will be shared when the situation allows and a date can be finalized.
Because EHS plans to hold a ceremony in the future, a date has been set-up for students to pick up their cap and gown. Jostens will be handing out cap and gowns at the main EHS gymnasium entrance on Friday, April 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.
Please use the circle drive in front of the EHS main gymnasium entrance. Someone will meet you at your car to hand you your cap and gown. If you have not paid for your cap and gown please go to orders.jostens.com to pay online. Further information can be found on the EHS webpage and Facebook page. Thank you.
