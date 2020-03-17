The city of Effingham on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency due to COVID-19.
The city council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that would grant Mayor Mike Schutzbach the authority to take action where necessary to respond to the state of emergency, approve previously appropriated city expenditures to continue municipality operations during the state of emergency and authorize new spending to aid in the emergency should it last beyond the current fiscal year and a budget has not been established.
City Attorney Tracey Willenborg said the ordinance does not grant some of the authorities other Illinois municipalities have approved, such as limiting the sale of alcohol, gasoline or firearms.
Schutzbach said City Administrator Steve Miller brought the emergency declaration to the him and other city staff to ensure the city can receive funding back for possible resources used during the COVID-19 local state of emergency.
“The reason that Steve brought this to our attention today was ... for reimbursement from the federal and state (governments) for the possibility of our time and energy accompanying this virus issue. To get funding back where we need it, we need this ordinance,” Schutzbach said.
Willenborg said the state of emergency lasts for seven days, and the mayor has the ability to renew it without having to meet with the rest of the council if an emergency is ongoing.
The current state of emergency took effect Tuesday evening and will end 5 p.m. March 24.
