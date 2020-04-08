Effingham County is concentrating its COVID-19 response on places where people are living in group setting, according to officials. That includes the jail, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar locations.
Members of the Effingham County Health Committee met Tuesday – some by phone – for the COVID-19 update by Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Karen Feldkamp.
“We've been getting daily and sometimes hourly guidance with our community partners,” Feldkamp said. “We've been dealing with individuals wanting to be tested. Some are eligible and some are not.”
Feldkamp said the health department's Crystal Schutzbach has been deciding testing eligibility. Feldkamp said dealing with the changing criteria requirements set by the Illinois Department of Public Health in order to receive a test is one of the biggest challenges. Feldkamp said Schutzbach has also been handling contact-tracing for the one confirmed COVID-19 patient in the county.
“The state's primary concern right now is individuals living in congregate settings,” Feldkamp said. “In Effingham County, that would be the nursing homes, assisted living, adult homes, the jail and two residential drug rehab homes.
“We have quite a few congregate living situations right here in Effingham County we are trying to keep track of and deliver PPE (personal protective equipment) to,” Feldkamp said.
Feldkamp said she has received some PPE from the state and started distributing it last week among health care facilities. She said recently the process for receiving PPE has changed and has become a complex.
“The personal protection equipment issue is probably going to be an ongoing issue,” Feldkamp said. “But we will follow through and make sure everyone gets what they need.”
Feldkamp said it almost changes daily as to what to wear and what not to wear and it makes things a challenge.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said there are many things about COVID-19 they don't know yet. He said it's nearly impossible for one person to keep up with the multitude of changes.
“We've got a good team working on it,” Workman said.
Workman appreciates that most businesses in the county are making strong efforts to implement COVID-19 procedures. He encouraged any business with questions to contact the Effingham County Health Department.
“I think people are taking it more seriously now,” Workman said. “And it keeps coming closer to home.”
Workman said people need to take precautions regardless of the number of confirmed cases in the county. So far, just one case has been confirmed in the county – but testing has been limited.
He said businesses should check the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website for more COVID-19 information: www2.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/default.aspx.
He said cdc.gov/ and coronavirus.gov/ is another great sources of information about COVID-19. Workman noted that the state lists confirmed COVID-19 cases at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
Workman said if people are concerned whether or not they have COVID-19 the best approach would be to contact their medical provider. He said people who think they have it should get familiar with the symptoms: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
“One of the complications is there is still flu going around,” Workman said. “Some may have the flu and automatically think they have COVID-19. There is a good chance if they do have COVID-19 they may be better off self-isolating at home because a lot of times it is only a mild case.”
He said people going into self-isolation for COVID-19 shouldn't interact with other people and should stay home. If someone goes into isolation, he said they might want to call on neighbors to grocery shop and drop the groceries at the front porch.
Workman said people should continue to wash their hands and stressed that people should try not to touch their face, even though it's a natural habit for most people.
Also, he said precautions need to be taken because of the fact there are two interstates intersecting in Effingham County and a lot of people from out of state stop to buy gas or stop in at the truck stop for rest. He said people leaving Effingham County should also take precautions, especially if they are visiting a larger city or traveling to another state or country.
Workman said one of the most recent concerns is people may be asymptomatic before experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Effingham County Health Committee member Lloyd Foster asked Workman via telephone whether or not there was a vaccine available yet.
“So far there is no vaccine yet,” Workman said.
