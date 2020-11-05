In the last 24 hours Effingham County has set two new records: 75 positive test results were received Thursday, while the largest number to date of school-age children were placed in isolation or quarantine, the Effingham County Health Department reported.
The residents range in age from younger than 10 to 90s.
The department advises the community to think about its activities and practices if you want to see the number decrease.
"Only if the community comes together and acts for the benefit of everyone will case numbers begin to drop," the department stated in a release, adding residents should wear a mask, wash up and spread out.
