The Effingham County Health Department announced Thursday the death of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s are under investigation. The health department also received notice of 71 new positive test results. The cases range in age from younger than age 10 to older than 100.
Illinois Region 6 seven-day rolling test positivity rate remains at 14.3% through Nov. 16, while Effingham County dropped slightly to 24.9% for the same period.
