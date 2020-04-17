covid update
Effingham – The fourth positive case of COVID-19 in Effingham County was reported Friday. The individual, a female in her 60s, reports having close contact with another person positive with COVID-19. The person with the new case is doing well and is recovering at home in isolation.

It is likely that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Effingham County will increase as testing becomes more available and as the virus makes its way into our community. Often persons with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until several days after the virus enters their system; highlighting the need for everyone to heed precautions.

Precautions include:

• Following the stay at home order.

• When leaving home to acquire essential needs, adhere to social distancing guidelines of 6 feet and wear a mask.

• Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Sneeze or cough into a tissue, throw it away, and wash your hands.

• If you are feeling ill, isolate yourself at home and call a medical provider if symptoms worsen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931 to answer questions. Other trusted sources of information include the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts.

