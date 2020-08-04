Effingham County reports 8 new positive COVID cases

Effingham County Health Department received notice of eight new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Tuesday. A male in his teens, a female in her 20s, two females in their 30s, a female in her 50s and two females in their 70s have had contact with persons testing positive for COVID. A female in her 50s has had no known contact with a positive case. All are doing well in isolation.
The health department is noticing an increase in community transmission associated with events and locations where crowds are congregating and not wearing face coverings or social distancing. Contact tracers are investigating possible outbreaks associated with these types of events. It is important to follow safety precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, wearing a face covering in public, and staying away from large groups or gatherings that do not have safety precautions in place.
COVID can be spread up to 48 hours before a person starts with symptoms. Anyone who has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19. WATCH FOR THESE SYMPTOMS: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
The public is asked to follow and share trusted sources of information on COVID-19. Follow the CDC, IDPH and ECHD websites and social media accounts for such trusted information.
