Effingham County Health Department received notice Tuesday of eight new positive cases of COVID-19. The cases range in age from 20s to 60s.
The State IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit will return to Effingham on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave, Effingham. The free drive-thru testing is open to anyone with no appointments needed. Those planning to take advantage of this free testing are asked to bring their insurance cards.
The Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part in reducing the spread of COVID by masking up properly, washing hands regularly, maintaining 6-foot social distancing and avoiding large groups.
