Effingham County Health Department received notice Thursday of eight new positive cases of COVID-19.
Residents testing positive range in age from teens to 90s.
The state IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit returns to Effingham on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham.
The free drive-thru testing is open to anyone, with no appointments needed. Those planning to take advantage of this free testing are asked to bring their insurance cards if you have one.
Flu clinics will return soon and the health department will release information on them next week.
