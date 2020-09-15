The State IDPH Mobile COVID-19 Testing Unit returns to Effingham on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located at the Effingham County Health Department, 901 W Virginia Ave., Effingham.
The free drive-thru testing is open to anyone with no appointments needed. Those planning to take advantage of this free testing are asked to bring their insurance cards if you have one.
On Tuesday, the Effingham County Health Department received notice of eight new positive cases of COVID-19. Those testing positive range in age from younger than 10 to 70s.
As we move toward flu season, the health department asks residents to be mindful of the activities you participate in and to follow safety guidelines. If you gather with friends and family, do so in small groups and social distance from one another. Wear a mask while you are out and wash your hands frequently. Stay home if you are sick.
